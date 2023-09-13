Healthcare, clean water, shelter among urgent priorities as Morocco grapples with quake aftermath: Experts

Healthcare, clean water and shelter are among the urgent priorities in Morocco, where the death toll is expected to climb following its deadliest earthquake in decades, observers said.

The country on Friday (Sep 8) was hit by a 6.8-magnitude quake with an epicentre within the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech.

The healthcare system in the country was already under a lot of strain before the added pressure of the earthquake, Mr Benjamin William, Singapore Red Cross CEO and secretary general, told CNA’s Asia First on Tuesday.

Statistics show that there are only about seven doctors for every 10,000 Moroccans, he noted.

“There's been some severe damage to a lot of the healthcare clinics and hospitals in the region. And on top of that, the road system and the access systems have been damaged,” he said.

The death toll is likely to rise, he added, both due to the damaged healthcare system and difficulty in accessing mountainous areas.

The lack of clean water may also compound the problems, he said.

“Sanitation is important because otherwise, you have the waterborne diseases, creating a crisis on top of a crisis,” he said.

His organisation is working closely with its counterpart in Morocco and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, he said.

He noted that the Moroccan Red Cross, one of the primary responders to the earthquake, has about 8,000 volunteers, many of whom are in the High Atlas mountain areas where it is hard to reach.