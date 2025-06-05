Musk slams Trump’s ‘disgusting abomination’ spending bill, warns of ballooning US debt

WASHINGTON: Tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump escalated Tuesday (Jun 3) as the billionaire tech mogul derided the administration's marquee economic legislation, just days after stepping down from a key White House advisory role.
"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk posted on X, adding, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."
The Tesla and SpaceX chief had previously offered only mild critiques of the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," which includes deep cuts to welfare programs but is projected to add between US$2.5 trillion and US$3.8 trillion to the federal debt. His latest comments suggest a sharp break with the White House, where Musk recently led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Musk's frustration boils over
Musk's criticism was not limited to the bill’s budgetary implications. He said it would leave citizens burdened with "crushingly unsustainable debt" and called out those who backed it for prioritising political gains over fiscal discipline.
He also expressed frustration with the removal of electric vehicle tax credits, a direct blow to Tesla, and with other unfulfilled promises, such as the exclusion of his Starlink system from US air traffic control plans and the withdrawal of his ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA.
Though Trump previously praised Musk's role in cutting government waste, sources say the billionaire has become disillusioned after failing to secure policy wins that would benefit his companies. His stepping down from DOGE followed months of controversial cuts, including the closure of multiple agencies and tens of thousands of job losses.
White House and GOP leaders push back
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the remarks, saying: "The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It does not change his opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he is sticking to it."
House Speaker Mike Johnson was more forceful, calling Musk “terribly wrong,” despite having walked him through the bill just a day earlier.
Still, not all Republicans were united. Some fiscal conservatives have raised alarm over the ballooning national debt, echoing Musk’s warnings.
Bill under fire as negotiations continue
The House narrowly passed the bill last month by a single vote. It now heads to the Senate, where revisions are expected during a month of tense negotiations. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the measure could add up to US$3.8 trillion to the federal debt, which already exceeds US$36 trillion.
DOGE had initially promised to save US$2 trillion in discretionary spending, but the agency’s own claims have fallen far short. The White House says it has saved just US$180 billion, a figure independent analysts have disputed.
Senate Democrats on Tuesday released a report listing 130 instances of what they describe as unethical or corrupt decisions that enriched Musk, adding over US$100 billion to his wealth.
Musk recalibrates political ties
The rift with Trump marks a significant shift for Musk, who donated nearly US$300 million to the president’s 2024 campaign and previously wielded significant influence over technology and fiscal policy.
His recent moves suggest a deliberate pivot. Insiders say Musk is keen to reduce the political blowback facing Tesla, where customers in some markets have reportedly been turned off by his perceived proximity to Trump.
In response to mounting criticism, Musk has pledged to refocus on his companies, stepping back from Washington and allowing DOGE to continue under new leadership.
As the Senate prepares for a contentious round of negotiations, Musk’s high-profile rebuke adds to the growing pressure on lawmakers to revise the bill, and signals a potential fracture in the president’s business support base.