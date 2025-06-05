Musk slams Trump’s ‘disgusting abomination’ spending bill, warns of ballooning US debt

WASHINGTON: Tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump escalated Tuesday (Jun 3) as the billionaire tech mogul derided the administration's marquee economic legislation, just days after stepping down from a key White House advisory role.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk posted on X, adding, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."

The Tesla and SpaceX chief had previously offered only mild critiques of the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," which includes deep cuts to welfare programs but is projected to add between US$2.5 trillion and US$3.8 trillion to the federal debt. His latest comments suggest a sharp break with the White House, where Musk recently led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk's frustration boils over

Musk's criticism was not limited to the bill’s budgetary implications. He said it would leave citizens burdened with "crushingly unsustainable debt" and called out those who backed it for prioritising political gains over fiscal discipline.

He also expressed frustration with the removal of electric vehicle tax credits, a direct blow to Tesla, and with other unfulfilled promises, such as the exclusion of his Starlink system from US air traffic control plans and the withdrawal of his ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA.

Though Trump previously praised Musk's role in cutting government waste, sources say the billionaire has become disillusioned after failing to secure policy wins that would benefit his companies. His stepping down from DOGE followed months of controversial cuts, including the closure of multiple agencies and tens of thousands of job losses.