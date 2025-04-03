Tesla quarterly sales plunge as Musk backlash grows

Tesla's quarterly sales plunged 13 percent to the weakest in nearly three years, hurt by a backlash against CEO Elon Musk's politics, rising global competition, and people waiting for a refresh to its highest-selling electric vehicle Model Y.

BENGALURU/SAN FRANCISCO:

The stumbling sales indicate that the one-time leading brand is reeling from the fallout of the company delaying launches for years, and Musk's foray into politics in the United States and Europe.

Tesla shares fell 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday (Apr 2). But they reversed course to trade up more than 5 percent after Politico reported that Musk was planning to step down from his role as an advisor to US President Donald Trump soon, as administration insiders increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability.

"Exactly what the stock needed," said Stock Trader Network Chief Strategist Dennis Dick, who has a position in the stock, referring to the report. "Shareholders are hoping Musk will now have the time to focus on rebuilding the Tesla brand."

Musk's role in spearheading federal cost-cutting in the United States and support of far-right parties in Germany and other nations, have produced a sharp response across the world.

Protests have spiked, and Tesla cars and dealerships globally have become targets for vandalism. Some Tesla owners have been looking to disassociate themselves from Musk and data has shown many are trading in their vehicles.

On Tuesday, a left-leaning judge won a seat on the state of Wisconsin's highest court even after Musk spent more than $20 million backing her opponent in the race that led to protests from residents declaring that democracy was "not for sale."

Tesla posted weak sales in numerous European markets and in China, even as consumers continued to opt for EVs.