Musk will stay until he completes DOGE mission, White House says

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Wednesday (Apr 2) that tech billionaire Elon Musk will stay on to complete his mission to slash government spending and downsize the federal workforce, dismissing media reports that he will leave the role soon.

Politico and ABC reported that US President Donald Trump had told members of his Cabinet that Musk will soon depart and return to the private sector, although the reports did not make clear if that would mean Musk leaving before his 130-day mandate as a special government employee is set to expire around late May.

Trump has tasked the Tesla and SpaceX CEO with leading efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency to cut government funding and reshape the federal bureaucracy.

"Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Musk and DOGE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reports.

On Tuesday, Musk and Trump suffered a setback as a liberal judge in Wisconsin won election to the state Supreme Court, easily defeating a conservative judge whose campaign had been heavily bankrolled by Musk and groups tied to him.

The vote had been seen as an early referendum on Trump's presidency and Musk's campaign to remake the US civil service.

Shares of some government contracting companies rose following the reports of Musk's possible impending return to the private sector. Shares of Musk's Tesla, which had been down more than 6 percent in early trading after a sharper-than-expected fall in first-quarter deliveries, reversed course and were up about 5 percent on Wednesday afternoon.