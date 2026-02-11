Person detained, later released in search for US TV anchor's mother: Reports

LOS ANGELES: Authorities detained and later released a person in connection with the kidnapping of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, United States media reported on Wednesday (Feb 11), as new images of an apparent suspect intensified the high-profile manhunt.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb 1 from her home in the southwestern state of Arizona, and until Tuesday, investigators had revealed little new information on their search for the 84-year-old woman, who lived alone.

But after recovering images from Guthrie's damaged front-door camera, the FBI released photos and video of a masked person approaching her home on the night of the kidnapping.

Hours after the footage was released, US media reported that an individual had been detained for questioning, raising hopes of a new breakthrough.

However, after a search of a location linked to the person, the individual was released, ABC News and the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A Phoenix, Arizona, television station, KNXV-TV, interviewed a deliveryman who said he had been detained by police on suspicion of kidnapping Guthrie.

He said he and his wife pulled over when they noticed that the police were following them.

The man, who gave only his first name and said he lived in the town of Rio Rico, said he was innocent and that police released him after several hours.

His account could not be independently verified. Local and federal authorities have not confirmed that the person they detained was released.

The six photographs and three videos posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack, approaching Guthrie's doorstep in eerie black-and-white imagery.

A holstered gun is apparently visible on the person's waist.