NATO allies refuse to join Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade

LONDON: NATO allies said on Monday (Apr 13) they would not get involved in United States President Donald Trump's plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, proposing instead to intervene only once fighting ends, in a move likely to anger Trump and increase strains in the alliance.

Trump said the US military would work with other countries to block all maritime traffic in the waterway, after weekend talks failed to reach an agreement to end the six-week conflict with Iran.

The US military later specified that the blockade, which had been due to start at 2pm GMT (10pm, Singapore time) on Monday, would only apply to ships going to or from Iranian ports.

Since the start of the war on Feb 28, Iran has largely blocked off the strait for all ships apart from its own.

It has been seeking to make its control of the strait permanent and possibly collect levies from ships that use it.