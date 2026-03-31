Nepal court orders government to justify arrest of ex-PM Oli

KATHMANDA: Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday (Mar 30) ordered the government to justify the detention of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli, arrested for his alleged role in a deadly crackdown on 2025 protests that ousted him.



The order came as hundreds of his supporters marched demanding the release of Oli, blocked by heavy police deployments as they neared the charred old parliament building, set on fire in the September violence in which at least 76 people were killed.



"It is the politics of revenge," said protester Balkumari BK, aged 37. "This is a political vendetta," she added.



Oli, 74, and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested in pre-dawn raids on Saturday, a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah was sworn in following the first elections since the September uprising.



On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the government to provide justification for Oli's arrest after his wife submitted a petition, claiming the government's action was unlawful.



"The Supreme Court issued a show-cause order to the government, asking for the reason behind the arrest of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli," Supreme Court spokesperson Arjun Prasad Koirala told AFP.



"It has given three days to submit a written justification for Oli's arrest."

The arrests of Oli and Lekhak came after an inquiry commission recommended that the four-time ex-prime minister and other officials be prosecuted for failing to stop security forces from opening fire on demonstrators.

"Release KP Oli," around 300 protesters chanted. "Scrap the commission report".