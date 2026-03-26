Panel recommends prosecution of ousted Nepal PM over violence in Gen Z protests

KATHMANDU: A Nepali panel set up to investigate the violence during anti-corruption protests in September last year has recommended that former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli be prosecuted for “negligence” for failing to prevent dozens of deaths.

The report comes two days before rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah is sworn in as the new prime minister after winning a landslide in the parliamentary election following the protests.

The panel held Oli, 74, responsible for not taking any action to stop hours of firing that killed at least 19 Gen Z protesters on the first day of anti-corruption demonstrations that forced him to resign.