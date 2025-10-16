Commentary: What comes after protests? Nepal can learn from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh transitions

NEW DELHI: Few could have predicted that a social media ban would spark the downfall of a government – and so quickly.

Within 48 hours, the Gen Z protests against the ban ultimately became a referendum on political corruption, culminating on Sep 9 in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Nepal is now the third South Asian country in almost as many years to have ousted political leaders by public fury.

In 2024, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after weeks of unrest that started with students opposing a job quota system. Two years earlier, Sri Lankans rejected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family’s decades-long rule after the economy collapsed.

Throughout Nepal’s seven-decade modern history, protests and movements have catalysed several political transitions: Pro-democracy movements in 1959 and 1990 spurred constitutional reforms, while the 2006 People’s Movement resulted in the total abolition of the monarchy two years later, and Nepal became a democratic republic.

The protests in September were unique in that they were not calls for changes to the political system but a response to the perceived failure of the existing democratic order.