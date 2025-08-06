Bangladesh vows democratic renewal on first anniversary of Hasina's overthrow

DHAKA: Thousands of exultant Bangladeshis gathered in Dhaka on Tuesday (Aug 6) to mark the first anniversary of mass protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina, as the interim government unveiled a roadmap for democratic reform with a national election next year.

Rallies, concerts, and prayer sessions were held in the capital as people in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation celebrated what they called the country’s "second liberation".

The events culminated with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus reading out the "July Declaration", which seeks to give constitutional recognition to the 2024 student-led uprising in response to repression and economic hardship that forced Hasina, then prime minister, to flee to India on Aug 5.

"The people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition," said Yunus, who heads the interim government installed after Hasina's fall, as representatives of political parties looked on.

"The July Declaration will feature in the schedule of the reformed constitution as framed by the government formed through the next national election,” he said.