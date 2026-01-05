Nepal's ex-PM gives statement to protest crackdown inquiry

KATHMANDU: Nepal's former prime minister KP Sharma Oli gave a statement on Sunday (Jan 4) to a government commission investigating the deadly crackdown on a youth-led uprising that toppled his government in September.
Oli had previously said he would not appear before the commission, accusing it of lacking a "constitutional basis".
"He has given a statement," commission spokesperson Bigyan Raj Sharma told AFP, adding that it happened when officials reached Oli's residence to deliver a summons for questioning.
It is unclear if further questioning will be conducted.
Seventy-seven people were killed during the unrest last year, triggered by a brief government ban on social media and building on public frustration after years of economic stagnation and allegations of entrenched political corruption.
On Sep 9, protests spread nationwide on their second day, and parliament and offices were set ablaze, prompting the government's collapse.
The four-time prime minister quit office shortly after angry protesters set fire to his house and hundreds of other buildings.
Oli, 73, wrote in his resignation letter that he hoped stepping down would help "towards a political solution and resolution of the problems".
He has since been re-elected as leader of his Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), meaning he will oversee its preparations for upcoming polls.
Nepal will hold elections on Mar 5, with a caretaker administration led by former chief justice Sushila Karki running the country until then.
One of the interim prime minister's first acts was to establish the commission to investigate the violence.
Soon after, authorities imposed a travel ban on Oli and several other former top officials.
The commission has already recorded statements from key security leaders, including former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, and the former head of police, Chandra Kuber Khapung.