Nepal's ex-PM gives statement to protest crackdown inquiry

The four-time prime minister quit office shortly after angry protesters set fire to his house and hundreds of other buildings.



Oli, 73, wrote in his resignation letter that he hoped stepping down would help "towards a political solution and resolution of the problems".



He has since been re-elected as leader of his Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), meaning he will oversee its preparations for upcoming polls.



Nepal will hold elections on Mar 5, with a caretaker administration led by former chief justice Sushila Karki running the country until then.



One of the interim prime minister's first acts was to establish the commission to investigate the violence.



Soon after, authorities imposed a travel ban on Oli and several other former top officials.



The commission has already recorded statements from key security leaders, including former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, and the former head of police, Chandra Kuber Khapung.