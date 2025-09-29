Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israel faces isolation over Gaza war

JERUSALEM: Facing growing isolation abroad and mounting pressure at home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will defend his intention to "finish the job" in Gaza when he meets US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 29).

The meeting comes days after Trump unveiled a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war in the Palestinian territory during discussions with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Sunday, Trump hinted at "something special" to come in Middle East talks, posting on his Truth Social platform: "WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"

On Friday, he told reporters in Washington: "I think we have a deal" on Gaza, even as Netanyahu vowed at the UN to continue the military campaign until Hamas was defeated.

EXPERTS SAY NETANYAHU IS CORNERED

Analysts say Netanyahu has little room to manoeuvre given that Trump has remained almost his only ally in the international community.

"He has no other choice but to accept," said Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israel relations at Israel's Bar-Ilan University.

In Israel, tens of thousands of protesters have pressed for a ceasefire. On Saturday, relatives of hostages called on Trump to use his influence.

"The only thing that can stop the slide into the abyss is a full, comprehensive agreement that ends the war and brings all the hostages and the soldiers home," said Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri remains captive in Gaza.