Thousands of flights cancelled as major snowstorm hits New York and US northeast

SINGAPORE: Thousands of flights were cancelled as a major snowstorm blanketed New York and other parts of northeast US on Monday (Feb 23), with weather forecasters warning of up to 60cm of snow.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware showed more than 5,000 flights already cancelled for Monday. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said more than 25,000 flights were scheduled to depart from the United States on Monday, with cancellations also rising for Tuesday, especially at major Northeast airports.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) was among the global carriers which have cancelled flights to and from New York's John F Kennedy and Newark airports.

Several SIA flights from Feb 22 to 25 have been affected.

“SIA will be contacting affected customers to inform them about the changes to their flights and provide the necessary assistance. As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” it said in an advisory.

The snowstorm has snarled travel along the East Coast from Washington to New England, with officials urging people to stay off the roads.

Light snow and "freezing fog" with lows of -1°C were recorded in New York in the early hours of Monday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said on its website.

NWS also predicted blizzard conditions would "quickly materialise" from Maryland up to southeastern New England, making travel "extremely treacherous".