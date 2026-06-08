Five injured in stabbing at New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK: Five people were wounded on Sunday (Jun 7) in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station, according to the city fire department, which said all victims were transported to hospital and the suspect was detained.

The victims were all civilians, including one person with serious injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said in a brief statement.

"Perp in custody," it said. "Operations ongoing."

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear.