Hundreds evacuated as waves batter New Zealand capital

WELLINGTON: Authorities evacuated hundreds of people from their seaside homes in New Zealand's capital on Tuesday (Jun 9) as 11m waves lashed the coast.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little declared a state of emergency on the eve of the swells for seaside residents in Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Houghton Bay and Breaker Bay.

"You must stay away from the southern coastline," Little said in a statement, warning that emergency workers would not be coming to help anyone who stayed behind.

The evacuation order took effect on Tuesday morning, with police brought in to ensure people moved to higher ground.

Officers set up cordons on surrounding roads to prevent people from heading to the coast.