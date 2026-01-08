Nick Reiner's high-profile lawyer quits as public defenders take over; arraignment postponed

LOS ANGELES: The high-profile private attorney for Nick Reiner was granted a request to be removed from his case Wednesday (Jan 7), but later told reporters that according to California law his client is not guilty of murder in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

“Circumstances beyond our control and more importantly circumstances beyond Nick's control have dictated that, sadly, it's made it impossible to continue our representation of Nick,” lawyer Alan Jackson said as he stood with his team outside a Los Angeles courthouse.

But, Jackson added, after weeks of investigation, “what we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that.”

Jackson would not specify what he meant and took no questions at the brief news conference.

He spoke after a hearing where Nick Reiner was supposed to be arraigned and enter a plea to two charges of first-degree murder. Instead, after meeting with the Judge Theresa McGonigle in chambers, Jackson was replaced by a public defender and Reiner’s plea hearing was postponed to Feb 23.