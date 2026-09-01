Nine killed, over a dozen injured as Russia strikes Kyiv region for sixth successive day

KYIV: Nine people were killed and over a dozen injured in Russian air attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region on Tuesday (Sep 1), authorities said, in the sixth consecutive day of strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Attacks both in Ukraine and Russia continue as efforts are ongoing to find a solution to end the deadliest conflict on the European continent since World War II, which started with Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Eight people were killed and another five wounded in Kyiv, three of them children, and fires broke out in different locations around the capital, the emergency service said on the Telegram messaging app.

In Boryspil in the Kyiv region, one person was killed and another nine, including a child, were injured after missiles and drones damaged an apartment building and a business facility, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

The daily Russian strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region are disrupting the lives of millions of people. Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday.

Russia has been increasing attacks on Ukraine's borders, in addition to energy and logistics facilities, and on Tuesday a fresh strike stopped border crossings into Romania - a member of the European Union and NATO - at Orlivka on the Danube river.

In Russia, a drone attack caused a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga, a major export outlet in the northwest, and Moscow was repelling drones.

In Russia's Samara region, home to a number of major oil refineries some 800km southeast of Moscow, an air attack damaged civilian facilities, the local governor said on Telegram.

Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently verify the damage reports.