Russian strike on Kyiv-area warehouse sparks detonation, killing 37

KYIV: At least 37 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday (Aug 29), as Moscow's air attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region dragged into a third straight day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to punish those responsible for the warehouse explosion late on Friday, which caused one of the highest death tolls in months and appeared to be the second such occurrence in two months.

Dozens were injured and more than 370 people evacuated from the area of the strike in the village of Myla, Zelenskyy said.

Nearby infrastructure suffered "significant damage", he added, including residential buildings and a facility providing care for the elderly.

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"There are regulations in place - ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn."

Russia has escalated its air war on Ukraine, using more ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones that are difficult to shoot down.