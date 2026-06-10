Anti-immigrant violence erupts across Belfast after knife attack

BELFAST: Masked men burnt families out of their homes in Belfast and torched a number of vehicles in a wave of anti-immigrant violence on Tuesday (Jun 9) night that followed a knife attack for which a Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder.

Hundreds of protesters, many with their faces covered, attacked police and burnt vehicles in a number of locations across Northern Ireland after a video of the knife attack, which left one person with serious neck and head wounds, went viral.

Video broadcast by the BBC showed police helping a family escape from a burning house. Local politicians and a pastor said many of those who were targeted were black.

Residents inspected the damage to homes on Wednesday morning, with the fronts of some houses blackened by smoke and others gutted by fire, with their windows broken or burnt out. Some cars were reduced to shells.

"There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks," Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O’Neill said. "Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice."