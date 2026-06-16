Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

LIFE OF EXCESS

The trial, held February 3 to March 19, laid bare the life of excess lived by Hoiby, who was thrust into the public eye at the age of three when his mother's romance with the crown prince began.



"I'm mostly known as my mother's son, not anything else. So I've had an extreme need for recognition my whole life," he testified during the trial.



"And that manifested itself in a lot of sex, a lot of drugs, and a lot of alcohol," he said.



The rapes of which he was accused occurred between 2018 and 2024, after nights of partying where Hoiby consumed alcohol and drugs.



Prosecutors argued the cases involved consensual sex later followed by sexual acts when the women appeared to be asleep or passed out, and therefore unable to consent.



Much of the legal arguments centred on the women's level of awareness, and what Hoiby would have been able to perceive at the time.



Hoiby had criticised the pressure put on him by the media, which he said painted him as "a monster" and made him "the hate target of all of Norway".