NGO says 'hundreds killed and wounded' in Kabul drug clinic strike

KABUL: The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Wednesday (Mar 18) said hundreds of people were killed and wounded in this week's Pakistani air strike on a Kabul drug treatment clinic, in the first independent confirmation of the heavy toll.

Pakistan's forces struck Kabul and the eastern border province of Nangarhar on Monday, claiming to have hit military installations and "terrorist support infrastructure".

But the Taliban authorities in the Afghan capital on Tuesday said that around 400 people were killed at a drug rehabilitation centre in the capital, with more than 200 wounded.

NRC country director Jacopo Caridi said that the non-governmental organisation had teams on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the strikes to assist in the rescue effort.

"From what we saw and what we discussed with the others involved in the (emergency) response, we can say that there were hundreds killed and wounded," he told AFP.

Immediate independent confirmation of exact tolls is difficult in Afghanistan, with attacks often in hard-to-reach places and contradictory information from officials.