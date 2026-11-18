SAN FRANCISCO: American chip giant Nvidia doubled revenue in its third quarter to more than US$115 billion, the company reported on Tuesday (Nov 17) amid a scandal that forced out its charismatic CEO Jensen Huang.

The results exceeded analysts' expectations but questions loom over the company after Huang resigned last week over allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy who might have funnelled restricted chips to China.

For the first time in nearly 28 years, since the Santa Clara, California-based company's IPO, Huang was not at the helm for the quarterly earnings call.

Instead, investors will be hearing from Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, appointed interim CEO following Huang's resignation on Thursday.

"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement, her first as interim CEO, ahead of the company's earnings call with analysts.