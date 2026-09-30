Oil down, but stocks lower as bond yields rise

Oil prices had jumped Monday, but reversed course after US President Donald Trump said he expected talks with Iran to develop as well as reports that considerable volumes are continuing to flow from the region.



Crude's current slide "reflects growing hopes that Middle East tensions can ease, while the restoration of Saudi pipeline flows is helping offset disruption through the Strait of Hormuz," said IG analyst Axel Rudolph.



The benchmark US crude contract WTI was trading around US$89 per barrel on Tuesday while its international equivalent, Brent crude, was above US$102 per barrel.



Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said oil prices were "reacting favourably to a report that oil exports out of the Middle East hit a post-war high."



Main indices were lower also on sentiment hit by data showing US consumer confidence plunged sharply in September to a level not seen since 2014.



In Europe, London and Paris both finished in the red but Frankfurt ended the day with a small gain.



Trump on Tuesday said tech executives gathered at the White House to discuss AI had signed a "morally binding" commitment to build safeguards on the fast-moving technology.



"They're going to police themselves," Trump said after the meeting that included Nvidia's Jensen Huang.



Tech stocks were mixed, as Nvidia fell 0.72 per cent and Google parent Alphabet lost 0.53 per cent, while Meta (Facebook, Instagram) gained 3.24 per cent and Amazon rose 0.21 per cent.