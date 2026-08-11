Oil prices higher, stocks mixed ahead of inflation report

NEW YORK: Oil prices bounced around before finishing higher Tuesday (Aug 11) while global stocks were mixed as markets awaited a key inflation report expected to influence upcoming monetary policy decisions.
Crude prices initially rose more than two per cent on hardening rhetoric between the United States and Iran on the prospects for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital to the world's flow of petroleum shipments.
Oil contracts later gave up those gains, before resuming their climb, as investors' expectations of an agreement ebbed and flowed.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that the US military fired on a Panama-flagged ship, to stop it as it tried to get past the US blockade of Iranian ports.
"Crude oil has surged over the past few days as hopes of a US-Iran agreement that would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz have faded," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at FOREX.com.
But "we have also heard contradictory messages from Washington and Tehran", he said.
Wall Street stocks weakened as the session progressed. All three major indices ended lower, with the broad-based S&P 500 down 0.3 per cent.
All eyes will be on Wednesday's consumer price index report for July.
"It's a wait-and-see day," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research, who sees the most recent lackluster jobs data as denting the odds of an imminent interest rate hike.
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has vowed to achieve price stability from today's elevated inflation level, but has not so far raised interest rates.
"I still think that Fed chair Walsh's hands are tied because of GDP, because of employment data," said Stovall, who expects the Fed to keep rates unchanged in September.
In European stock trading, Paris and London closed marginally lower while Frankfurt was higher.
Last week's report of a surprise loss of over 20,000 jobs in the US economy last month had eased fears of a Fed rate hike.
But the prospect of the Strait of Hormuz staying shut and oil prices remaining elevated has revived concerns over inflation and boosted the chances of higher interest rates.
"The Fed problem is becoming more awkward," said Patrick Munnelly at the Tickmill Group.
"Labor-market cooling can justify patience, but energy-driven inflation can undermine that patience if it lifts headline CPI, gasoline prices and household inflation expectations," he said.