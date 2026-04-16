Oil steady as Hormuz shipping constraints counter US-Iran peace hopes

NEW YORK: Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday (Apr 15) after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end soon, telling the world to watch out for an "amazing two days", while US forces imposing a blockade turned back vessels leaving Iranian ports.

Brent futures LCOc1 rose 31 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to US$95.10 a barrel at 10:44am EDT (1444 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate CLc1 crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to US$91.91.

"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to a post by the reporter on X, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend a two-week ceasefire that expires next week.

But, 45 days after Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared the strait closed, effectively shutting in about 20 per cent of global oil and LNG shipments, transit through it remains at only a fraction of the 130-plus daily crossings before the war, sources said.

The US has enacted a blockade of shipping leaving Iranian ports that its military said on Wednesday has completely halted trade going in and out of the country by sea.

The US-sanctioned Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry made its way back to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Gulf the day before, shipping data showed.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was working to extend the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, ease tensions and ensure the continuation of talks.

Trump asked President Xi Jinping not to give Iran weapons, and Xi responded that China was not supplying Tehran. Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024 that has allowed it to target US military bases across the Middle East, the FT reported, an account Beijing dismissed as untrue.