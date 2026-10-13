Oil rises as Saudi Arabia vows response to attacks

Oil prices rose Monday (Oct 12) as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement

launched additional strikes on Saudi Arabia

, adding to worries about tight global supplies heading into the northern hemisphere winter.

Several powerful explosions rattled the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday night following a

series of Houthi attacks at the Riyadh airport in recent days

that have killed at least 18 people.

Oil prices rose about two per cent, while global equity markets turned in a mixed performance as investors looked ahead to major US corporate earnings and economic data later in the week.

"We're waiting for a lot of elements," CFRA Research's Sam Stovall said near the end of Monday's session that saw the Dow climb and the Nasdaq retreat.

"Investors are sort of holding their breath waiting for confirmation that the market was justified in setting a new all-time high on the S&P 500," said Stovall, adding this week's inflation data was a particularly important source of interest.

An unexpectedly lofty inflation reading could lift the odds for another Federal Reserve interest rate hike in October, Stovall said.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister acknowledged that the kingdom's infrastructure and resilience had been tested in the aftermath of the latest attacks.

"Energy security can't be taken for granted," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a high-profile conference in Riyadh. "The events of recent weeks are serious, our response must be equally serious."

NEW YORK: