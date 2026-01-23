Outrage after Trump claims NATO troops avoided Afghan front line

LONDON: Britain said Donald Trump was "wrong to diminish" the role of NATO troops in Afghanistan, as a claim by the US president that they did not fight on the front line sparked outrage.

In an interview with Fox News aired on Thursday (Jan 22), Trump appeared unaware that 457 British soldiers died during the conflict in the South Asian country following the Sep 11 attacks on the United States.

"They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan," Trump told the US outlet, referring to NATO allies.

"And they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines," he added.

Trump also repeated his suggestion that NATO would not come to the aid of the United States if asked to do so.

In fact, following the 9/11 attacks, the UK and a number of other allies joined the US from 2001 in Afghanistan after it invoked NATO's collective security clause.

As well as British forces, troops from other NATO ally countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Denmark and others also died.

"Their sacrifice and that of other NATO forces was made in the service of collective security and in response to an attack on our ally," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesman said.

"We are incredibly proud of our armed forces and their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," he added.

