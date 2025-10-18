Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire as Doha talks set to begin

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Friday (Oct 17) to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of upcoming talks in Doha, according to Pakistani and Afghan officials.

A Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha, while an Afghan delegation is expected on Saturday, sources told Reuters. The talks aim to stabilise tensions following days of deadly border clashes.

Word of the truce extension emerged hours after a suicide attack near the Afghan border killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13 others, highlighting the fragility of the situation.

DEADLY BORDER ATTACK AMID FRAGILE CALM

Pakistani officials said militants targeted a military camp in North Waziristan, ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into its perimeter wall before two gunmen attempted to storm the base. All six attackers were killed, according to the office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Later in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Afghan media that Kabul had ordered its forces to maintain the ceasefire as long as Pakistan refrained from any further attacks.