China and Pakistan outline five-point plan to end Mideast war

Dar's ministry said the two sides had agreed on a five-point plan, starting with the "immediate cessation of hostilities" and the "start of peace talks as soon as possible".



On talks, which the United States claims are ongoing but Iran denies, the governments said dialogue and diplomacy were "the only viable option to resolve conflicts".

"China and Pakistan support the relevant parties in initiating talks, with all parties committing to peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or the threat of use of force during peace talks," according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.



The plan also calls for an end to attacks on civilians and non-military targets, such as energy infrastructure and desalination plants.



Shipping lanes should be secured, allowing "the early and safe passage of civilian and commercial ships" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, it added.



Both countries said a lasting peace should be based on the UN charter and international law.



Dar's visit comes after he hosted his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye on Sunday for weekend talks about trying to end the war, which was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.