Pakistan seeks investments to unlock vast potential of its mineral wealth

SURGING GLOBAL DEMAND

Many of the minerals in Pakistan - such as gold and copper - are already seeing global demand, said Patrick Barnes, head of metals and mining consulting team at data and analytics solutions provider Wood Mackenzie.

“The most exciting part is that (Pakistan) tends to have the kind of deposits that people are looking for right now. Probably the hardest thing to find in the mining world right now is a large, high-grade copper deposit,” he added.

“The world needs crazy amounts of copper to enable the energy transition, to enable electrification, to enable electric vehicles. All these things use a lot of copper.”

The Reko Diq Mine, for instance, is poised to unlock one of the largest copper and gold reserves in the world.

The planned mining operation in Balochistan province is expected to generate an estimated US$74 billion in free cash flows over the next 37 years.

It is jointly owned by Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold and the Pakistan government.

Herman Cornelissen, head of sustainable development at mining consultancy DMT Kai Batla, said: “So gold is a very big driver of investment, and in that respect the resources at Reko Diq are significant. They certainly have the potential to generate significant revenues for Pakistan.”

Pakistan's mineral-rich areas cover 600,000 sq km, more than twice the size of the United Kingdom.

Of the country’s more than 90 known minerals, only 52 are mined on a commercial level for applications that range from construction to paper production and even explosives.

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik told CNA that the government is promising incentives, and will streamline regulatory frameworks.