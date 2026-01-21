Recovery of 5 more bodies from Karachi shopping plaza fire

KARACHI: The bodies of five more people were recovered on Tuesday (Jan 20) from the scene of last weekend's massive fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s largest city, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28, officials said.

The search for dozens of people reported missing is continuing as rescuers reached some of the most badly damaged sections in Karachi's multistory Gul Plaza that have either collapsed or been severely weakened since Saturday's blaze.

The cause of the fire, which raged for more than 24 hours before firefighters brought it under control, is still unclear, according to officials.

Mobile phone data showed at least 31 of the people reported missing were inside the plaza on the night of the fire, senior police official Asad Raza said. Authorities believe others reported missing may not have been carrying cellphones, Raza said.