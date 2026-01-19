Death toll in Karachi mall fire jumps to 11

KARACHI: Firefighters in Karachi began searching on Monday (Jan 19) for more than ⁠60 missing people after a massive fire destroyed a shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city, while the death toll from the disaster rose to 11.

The fire started late on Saturday at the sprawling, multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping centre in the city's business district and burned for more than 24 ‍hours, hampering rescue efforts in the ⁠densely ‍packed area.

After more than 24 hours of firefighting, crews moved to cooling and debris-clearing on Sunday, although concerns grew that more victims could ⁠still be trapped inside.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Reuters the death toll had risen ‍to 11, while Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that more than 60 people were still missing.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Firefighters said the lack of ventilation in the building, which houses more than 1,200 shops, caused thick smoke to fill the mall and slowed efforts to reach people trapped inside.

"It appears to have been caused by a circuit breaker," Sindh province police ‌chief Javed Alam Odho told reporters at the site on Sunday, adding that the layout of the market and the ‍presence of flammable ‌materials such as carpets and blankets caused parts of the fire to continue smouldering.