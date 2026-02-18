Pakistan’s oldest brewery wins rare approval to export alcohol after decades-long ban

SMALL DOMESTIC MARKET

Inside the brewery, production lines are busier than they have been in decades.

Workers are preparing batches of local beer destined not for the small domestic market of non-Muslims and foreigners – the only groups legally allowed to purchase alcohol in Pakistan – but also for customers abroad.

The export approval marks a historic milestone for the brewery, allowing it to ship alcoholic beverages to select international markets outside the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The company established in 1860 has used the last few months to test the waters, and is now hoping foreign orders begin to stack up.

Isphanyar Bhandara, chief executive of Murree Brewery, said: “We have already done experimental exports to Japan, to the United Kingdom and to Portugal, and of course a lot of interest has been generated and we are in touch with a lot of countries.”

Bhandara is the third generation of his family to run this business, which was set up by the British in the 19th century.

Over the years, as regulations tightened and domestic demand remained limited, the company pivoted toward non-alcoholic and halal-certified beverages for Pakistan’s mass market, while maintaining a small, licensed alcoholic line.