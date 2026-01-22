Israeli strike kills three Gaza journalists

JOURNALISTS UNDER FIRE

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) expressed "deep anger" at the strike that killed Shaat and his colleagues, while the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was "appalled".



"This isolated strike on journalists who were identifiable by their reporting equipment could indicate targeting and constitute a war crime," Martin Roux, head of RSF's crisis desk was quoted as saying in a statement.



Israel's advanced surveillance and targeting technology renders "any claims of misidentification implausible," Sara Qudah, the CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator was quoted in an X post as saying.



RSF said that Israeli forces killed at least 29 Palestinian journalists in Gaza between December 2024 and December 2025.



The deadliest single attack was a so-called "double-tap" strike on a hospital in south Gaza on August 25, which killed five journalists, including two contributors to international news agencies Reuters and the Associated Press.