Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 near Gaza school as ceasefire strains

GAZA: An Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people and wounded several others outside a school housing displaced Palestinians on Monday (Apr 6), health officials said, in the latest violence overshadowing the fragile US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal.

Before the strikes, some Palestinians had clashed with members of an Israeli-backed militia, who they said attacked the school in an attempt to abduct some people, medics and residents said.

In the midst of the clashes, east of the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Israeli drones fired two missiles into the area, killing at least 10 people and wounding several others, they added.

It was not immediately clear how many civilians had been killed in the strikes, which hit in a closely packed neighbourhood of mostly displaced Palestinians.

Ahmed al-Maghazi, an eyewitness, said their area was attacked by members of the Israeli-backed militia who operate in the territory adjacent to where the Israeli forces are in control, before the militia opened fire.

"The residents tried to defend their homes, but the occupation forces targeted them directly," he told Reuters.

Later on Monday, a leader of one of the Israeli-backed militias said in a video, which Reuters couldn't immediately authenticate, that they killed some five Hamas members .

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, which brands those groups that operate in areas under Israeli control as "Israeli collaborators."