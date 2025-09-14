Paramount criticises pledge by entertainers to boycott Israeli film institutions

WASHINGTON: Paramount said on Friday (Sep 13) it condemned a pledge signed earlier this week by more than 4,000 actors, entertainers, and producers, including some Hollywood stars, to not work with Israeli film institutions that they see as being complicit in the abuse of Palestinians by Israel.

Paramount became the first major studio to respond to the pledge released on Monday. Some organisations have faced calls for boycotts and protests over ties with the Israeli government as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from Israel's military assault grows, and images of starving Palestinians, including children, spark global outrage.

"We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace," Paramount said. "We need more engagement and communication - not less."