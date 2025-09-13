Arab, Muslim leaders to meet in Qatar to denounce Israeli attack

DOHA: Qatar said on Saturday (Sep 13) it will host a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to denounce Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Doha and to show solidarity with the Gulf state.

Monday's meeting would consider "a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar" to be drafted on Sunday at a ministerial meeting, said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

The summit reflected "broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel's cowardly aggression ... and the categorical rejection of Israel's state terrorism", he said, quoted by the official QNA news agency.

Among the leaders attending will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha, but his presence at the meeting is yet to be confirmed.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, meanwhile, was in Qatar on Friday to express solidarity with Doha following the attack, and subsequently visited the United Arab Emirates.