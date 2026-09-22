Paramount settles with US states to clear Warner Bros. mega-merger

"FACTS OF THE LAW"

Four states - Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Minnesota - had held out but concluded that fighting on without California was not worth the expense, Bloomberg reported.



Bonta told reporters that protecting jobs was a major concern in his handling of the case and acknowledged that many people may be disappointed with his decision to strike a deal.



"My job as attorney general is to look at the facts and look at the law, weigh the options in front of us, and make the best decisions for the people of California," he said.



Bonta said the settlement includes a commitment that the merged studio would produce 30 movies in each of the first two years of the deal, and 32 movies in each of the following three years.



At least four of those films must be independent productions, and at least 20 percent must be blockbusters, Bonta said.



The terms include a financial penalty if Paramount fails to meet the targets.



According to a joint court filing, the deal also requires at least US$300 million more in annual spending on US film production by Paramount and Warner Bros. than in 2025.



The companies must also keep both studios' production lots, honour labour agreements and commit funds to workforce training, the filing said.



It also creates a News Editorial Independence Board to set editorial principles for the combined company's news channels, including CNN.



Compliance would be overseen by an internal monitor, an independent trustee and a committee of five states, with the court retaining jurisdiction over enforcement.