Pentagon informs Anthropic it is a supply chain risk

The Pentagon has slapped a formal supply-chain risk designation on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic, its CEO said on Thursday (Mar 5).

"Yesterday, Anthropic received a letter from the Department of War confirming that we have been designated as a supply chain risk to America's national security," Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said.

"We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court," he said.

The risk designation follows a months-long dispute over the company's insistence on safeguards that the United States Defense Department said went too far.

The "supply-chain risk" label, effective immediately, bars government contractors from using Anthropic's technology in their work for the US military. The full extent of the designation was not immediately clear.

The action comes as the department is relying on Anthropic's technology, called Claude, to provide support for military operations, including in Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Defense Department, which the Trump administration calls the Department of War, did not immediately return requests for comment.