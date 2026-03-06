US military's reported use of Claude raises questions about AI in warfare

The United States military says it has struck more than 2,000 targets in Iran - dropping bombs, firing off Tomahawk cruise missiles from warships and launching drones.

It looks a lot like traditional warfare. But there’s cutting-edge technology said to be quietly operating in the shadows: artificial intelligence.

Multiple news outlets report the US military is using Anthropic’s Claude family of AI tools - large language models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini - despite blacklisting the firm in February after it tried to put up guardrails on how its technology is used.

It’s unclear exactly how the technology is being employed, but experts say it is likely being used to better understand the battle space, to process information on targets that have been hit and to analyse satellite images.