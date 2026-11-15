Philippines, Australia sign updated defence agreement

MANILA: Australia and the Philippines signed a new defence pact on Sunday (Nov 15) aimed at fast-tracking military cooperation and "bolstering deterrence" in a region marked by China's growing military presence.

The agreement, which updates a decades-old memorandum, was signed on the sidelines of a leaders' meeting in Manila, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance.

Manila and Canberra have steadily increased defence cooperation in recent years, including joint maritime patrols in the strategically vital South China Sea and land-based military exercises.

US ally the Philippines has been engaged in years of confrontations with China over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Beijing claims nearly the entirety of the crucial waterway despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

"The agreement makes us faster, speedier. It streamlines the coordination process," Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters after Sunday's ceremony.

"It will bolster our credible deterrent posture in areas where we have jurisdiction," he said, referring to contested areas of the South China Sea.