Pilgrims kick off Haj as Mideast peace deal hangs in the balance

MECCA: Over 1.5 million Muslims began filling a vast tent city in the holy city of Mecca on Monday (May 25) for an annual Haj pilgrimage carried out against the backdrop of hopes for an end to the war in the Middle East.

The white-robed pilgrims on buses or on foot arrived at the sprawling encampment in Mina after performing the "tawaf" - walking seven times around the Kaaba, the giant black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque.

As pilgrims arrived in Mina in waves, temperatures hit 45°C in the area as Saudi health authorities called on Haj participants to use umbrellas and reduce sun exposure to prevent heat exhaustion.

The start of the Haj came as US President Donald Trump continued to send mixed signals over a possible agreement to extend an uneasy ceasefire with Iran and a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump later took to his social media platform Truth Social to declare: "The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal."

This year's rites, drawing Muslim worshippers from across the world, including Iran, follow waves of Iranian attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours.

Saudi officials have been keen to keep conflict far from the minds of visitors, many of whom have travelled long distances for one of the world's largest annual pilgrimages.

Despite the uncertainty triggered by the conflict, Saudi officials noted over the weekend that more pilgrims had travelled from abroad to participate in this year's Haj than in 2025.