Logo
Logo

World

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea for third time this week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea for third time this week

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea for third time this week

This Sep 19, 2025 handout image released by the Swedish Airforce shows a Russian MIG-31 fighter jet flying above the Baltic sea after violating Estonian air space. (File photo: Handout via AFP/Forsvarsmakten)

01 Nov 2025 02:15AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2025 08:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Poland said on Friday (Oct 31) that its jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea for the third time this week.

The aircraft did not violate Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Army said, but as in previous incidents, it had no filed flight plan and its transponders were turned off.

"This is already the third such situation this week, confirming the increasing activity of Russian aviation in the Baltic region," the army said.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank have been on high alert for potential airspace incursions since September when three Russian military jets violated Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes just days after more than 20 Russian drones had entered Polish airspace.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Poland Russia fighter jet airspaces NATO
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement