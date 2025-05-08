Catholic cardinals signal with black smoke after third ballot there is no new pope yet

VATICAN CITY: Black smoke billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Thursday (May 8), signalling that the cardinals locked in a conclave have not yet chosen a new pope to guide the Roman Catholic Church.

Thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter's Square to wait for the smoke to pour from the flue on the chapel's roof, which it did shortly before noon, marking the end of the morning voting session when two ballots are held, the third overall.

The 133 cardinals under the age of 80 began the heavily ritualised and secret process on Wednesday, shut away in complete isolation as they pick a successor to the late Pope Francis.

They burn their ballot papers and mix them with chemicals to show how proceedings are going - black signalling no pope chosen yet, and white announcing a new pontiff.

The cardinals held an initial inconclusive vote on Wednesday evening. They are scheduled to hold up to two more ballots on Thursday afternoon, with possible smoke signals expected some time after 5.30pm local time (11.30pm Singapore).

The red-hatted "princes of the Church" will keep on voting up to four times a day until someone wins a two-thirds majority.

"Francis was a great guy, down to earth, humble, and I hope they will choose someone just like him," said Tom Barbitta, from the US state of North Carolina. He is on holiday in Italy with his wife Susan and came to the square to see the smoke.