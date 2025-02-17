Pope Francis remains in hospital as doctors treat 'complex' infection

VATICAN CITY: Doctors have changed treatment for Pope Francis' respiratory tract infection to tackle a "complex clinical situation" and he will remain in hospital for as long as necessary, the Vatican said on Monday (Feb 17).



The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday.



"The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a further modification of the therapy," said a brief statement.



"All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay," it said.



Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pontiff was "in good spirits". He did not specify whether the pope was suffering from a bacterial or viral infection.



In an evening update, the Vatican said Francis was in "stable" condition, with no fever.



While a bacterial infection can be treated with antibiotics, viral infections cannot. Viruses usually have to run their course, but the patient can be assisted with other medicines to bring down a fever or help their body fight the infection.



A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.



Rev Dr Andrea Vicini, a Jesuit priest and medical doctor, said polymicrobial is a generic term that does not specify an infection's root cause.