Pope Francis, still recovering, skips Rome's annual Good Friday procession

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, still recovering from double pneumonia, did not attend an annual procession on Friday (Apr 18) at Rome's Colosseum with thousands of Catholic faithful for the third year in a row.



The 88-year-old pontiff, who is limiting his public appearances on doctors' orders, skipped an outdoor ceremony for Good Friday, the day Christians mark Jesus' crucifixion.



The Via Crucis at the Colosseum, which is believed to have been a place of martyrdom for early Christians, is a re-enactment of Jesus' death.



Participants take turns holding the cross of his crucifixion as they walk in and around the ancient Roman arena, stopping to pray and hear meditations.