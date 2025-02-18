Logo
World

Vatican cancels Pope Francis' weekend engagements as he battles 'complex' infection
A general view of Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised for bronchitis treatment in Rome, Italy, Feb 15, 2025. (File photo: REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri)

18 Feb 2025 06:56PM
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who began his fifth day in hospital on Tuesday (Feb 18) for what doctors have described as a "complex" respiratory infection, will not take part in this weekend's Holy Year events, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday.

A planned public papal audience set for Saturday had been cancelled "due to the health condition of the Holy Father", the Vatican said in a brief statement.

A papal mass scheduled for Sunday will still take place, but will be led instead by a senior Vatican official, it added.

The Vatican said on Monday that doctors had changed the pope's drug therapy for the second time during his hospital stay to tackle a "complex clinical situation". They described it is a "polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract".

Doctors say polymicrobial diseases can be caused by a mix of viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. As a young adult he developed pleurisy and had part of one lung removed, and in recent times has been prone to lung infections.

Source: Reuters/fh

Also worth reading

