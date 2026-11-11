Pope Leo draws million-strong crowd at Argentine vigil, urges youth not to chase clicks

BUENOS AIRES: Pope Leo drew a crowd of a million on Tuesday (Nov 11) for the third strong turnout of his 12-day South America tour, as he urged young people at a nighttime vigil in Argentina not to be consumed by the pursuit of money or social media popularity.

Throngs stretched for miles down the Avenida del Libertador, one of Buenos Aires' main boulevards. Many waved cell phones, screens shining in the black night, as Leo was driven slowly through the crowd in an open-air popemobile.

Chants of "This is the pope's youth!" rang out as the vehicle stopped frequently so security officials could bring forward babies for Leo to bless.

In a speech, the pope warned young people against worship of modern-day "idols" such as success or physical appearance, and lamented that some youth "go so far as to lie, betray or humiliate someone on social media".

"Do not bow down before anything that cannot give you life," he said.

Leo, on an ambitious three-country tour through Nov 17, led the vigil after returning from a day trip to Cordoba, Argentina's second city, where he drew 650,000 people to an outdoor Mass earlier on Tuesday.

The pope led a Mass on Monday at the Avenida del Libertador that drew 2.5 million people, in the largest event of his 18-month papacy.