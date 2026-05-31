PSG edge Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

FIGHTING BACK

PSG were reduced to frustrated pot-shots from distance and after the break moved the ball quicker to try and destabilise Arsenal's rearguard.



Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved from Achraf Hakimi's bouncing free-kick before Kvaratskhelia finally had his say. After the winger's slick one-two with Dembele, Mosquera bundled him down in the box with a clumsy foul.



Dembele sent Raya the wrong way with a low penalty to level, with PSG fans igniting several flares in celebration. It was their 45th goal of the competition, matching the all-time record.



PSG almost set a new one when Kvaratskhelia hurtled down the left but teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly deflected his shot against the post.



Substitute Bradley Barcola fired a fine chance wide on the break before extra time, as the French side threatened frequently, a tiring Arsenal suddenly giving them too much space.



The Gunners pleaded for a penalty of their own when substitute Noni Madueke went down under pressure from Nuno Mendes, but it would have been harsh on the PSG defender whom the winger was pulling.



To a shoot-out it went, with PSG confident after already claiming three trophies on penalties this season, and winning their last five. They also took the first spot kick, and at the end in front of their own supporters.



Arsenal blinked first, with Ebereche Eze firing wide but Raya then saved from PSG's Mendes. Declan Rice drilled home to level at 2-2.



After Lucas Beraldo put the Ligue 1 winners 4-3 up, Arsenal defender Gabriel was left with the fifth kick for his side and lashed it high over the crossbar to hand PSG the trophy.